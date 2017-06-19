Zenner Joining Ham At RB Camp Next Monday

Sanford Fieldhouse Will Host It From 5-7 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — If you’re going hold a camp for running backs in South Dakota you should probably give them a standard to aspire to.

The Sanford POWER Riggs Premier Football Academy will certainly have that next week with Zach Zenner and CJ Ham.

It was announced today that Zenner will be joining Ham for the special camp at the Fieldhouse next Monday from 5 to 7 PM. Zenner was a record setting back at South Dakota State who worked his way up the Detroit Lions depth chart as an undrafted rookie free agent. Which is something Ham appears poised to do with the Minnesota Vikings after a standout career at Augustana.

For more information and to register click HERE .