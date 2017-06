Canaries Get Revenge On Saints

Big Night From Jabari Henry Leads Sioux Falls To Win At Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Canaries (14-17) defeated the St. Paul Saints (20-11), 8-2, Tuesday night at the Birdcage.

Jabari Henry hit two home runs on the evening.

One was a lead-off homer and the other was a grand slam in the fifth inning.

He finished with a total of five RBIs.

The rubber match in the series will be Wednesday afternoon at the Birdcage.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.