Drug Forfeiture Money Goes To 13 Law Enforcement Agencies

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – From Narcan kits to K9 equipment, law enforcement agencies throughout South Dakota have new money to purchase equipment using the profits of drug dealers.

Attorney General Marty Jackley Tuesday announced monetary awards for 13 law enforcement agencies using $195,500 in drug forfeiture money. That puts a dent in the total requests from all agencies statewide of about $777,000.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol will get the most in the recent cycle. It has been awarded a grant of $100,000 for a centralized evidence room. Deadwood Police will receive $20,000 to by portable radios, rifles and drug testing field kits. Rapid City Police can buy a new vehicle with a $20,000 grant.