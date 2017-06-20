Ehab Jaber Arraigned On Drug Charges In Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man accused of live streaming himself brandishing weapons and making threats was in court again today.

This time Ehab Jaber appeared in Minnehaha County, arraigned on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The charges stem from an incident that happened in April.

Jaber made a Facebook Live video telling people to ‘be scared’ after he was kicked out of what he called an anti-Islam event at the Hilton Garden Inn. Jaber was charged with making a terroristic threat, after police say they carried out a search warrant at his home where they found meth and paraphernalia.

After posting bond, Jaber was arrested again after testing positive for meth, a violation of his bond. Jaber is also charged federally for being in possession of firearms while being a drug user.