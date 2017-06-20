So Far, So Good: Midco Aquatic Center Holding Its Own Against Outdoor Pools

Outdoor pools have been open for the past couple weeks in Sioux Falls, but this is the first summer they’re competing with the Midco Aquatic Center. And so far, the city’s first public indoor pool seems to be holding its own.

Troy Pulse, Jr. says he takes his three kids to the Aquatic Center at least a couple times a week.

Pulse said, “It’s a nice atmosphere. It’s enjoyable for the kids, especially when it gets too hot outside; so it’s nice to come to an indoor place.”

He’s not the only one. From Jan. 1 through May 31, the average weekly paid attendance at the Aquatic Center was nearly 2,900 people. Since the seven outdoor pools opened on June 2, that number has increased by more than 50 percent.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Director Don Kearney said, “Obviously, a lot of that has to do with the kids being not in school,” said Kearney. “Right now, you can only go to the outdoor pools at one o’clock. Here, at the Midco Aquatic Center, you can go at 9 o’clock in the morning or 10:30, or 11, whatever suits your schedule.”

Parks and Rec says daycares drive some of those numbers, and many are there to use the lap pool.

Kearney said, “We have heard from other facility providers, especially Rapid City’s facilities where they have an indoor facility, is that they said their attendance is actually greater at their indoor facility than it is at their outdoor facilities, and so we kind of anticipated that, but every month that goes by we’re still learning, and trying to understand the dynamics of this new facility we have.”

But it’s not that the outdoor pools are seeing a decrease either. Through the first two weeks of operation this season, attendance has stayed the same compared to this time last year. They’ve seen around 45,000 visitors despite the opening of the aquatics center.

“We’re just tickled with how things have turned out with it,” said Kearney.

City Swim Passes can get you into the indoor and outdoor pools. A child pass for the summer is $25, adult passes are $60, and family passes are $90.