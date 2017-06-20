Foo Fighters Coming To Premier Center November 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls is among the major stops for Foo Fighters’ new Concrete and Gold tour circulating the U.S. this fall. The multi-Grammy Award winning band will make a stop at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, November 11.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. More ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The band’s ninth album, the aptly titled Concrete and Gold, is due out September 15.