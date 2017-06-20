NBA G-League Becomes Official

NBA Development League, Formerly Known As D-League, Gets A Brand New Look

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Since 2006, the Sioux Falls Skyforce has been a part of the NBA Development league, or D-League.

On Tuesday, their league got an official makeover.

The NBA and Gatorade announced the D-League will now be known as the NBA G-league.

The G-league will expand to 26 teams, an addition of four teams since last year.

For the first time, NBA teams can sign up to two “two-way” players to NBA contracts.

This allows NBA teams to hold the rights of players for up to 45 days during the regular season.

Two way players would spend most of the season in the G-league.

Earlier this month, the Miami Heat bought controlling interest of the Skyforce.

While some affiliates are moving closing to their parent teams, there is no sign the Skyforce will move closer to Miami.