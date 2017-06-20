Pine Ridge Man Pleads Not Guilty In Abuse, Death Of Child

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pine Ridge man accused of abusing a young child and causing her death has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

Twenty-three-year-old Zachariah Poor Bear is charged in federal court with first-degree murder along with assault and child abuse counts.

Court documents indicate the child was younger than three and died of trauma to the head and abdomen in May 2015.

A trial date wasn’t immediately set. U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Poor Bear could face life in prison if convicted.