Authorities Investigate Suspicious Fire Near Kenny Anderson Park

COURTESY: Sioux Falls Police Dept.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are hoping someone will come forward with information on a fire in Northeast Sioux Falls.

Fire rescue crews were called to Kenny Anderson Park on E. 6th St. and Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities say four construction pallets were on fire. The materials were being used for a roofing project at Anne Sullivan Elementary School nearby.

“An officer saw the smoke, he was across the street at the library, he saw the smoke coming up and went over there and saw the insulation panels were on fire,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Authorities say the damage is estimated at over $18,000.

Anyone with information should call police.