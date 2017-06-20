Timberwolves Team Up With Fitbit

Fitbit Logo Will Serve As Jersey Patch During Next Season

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Timberwolves are joining the jersey patch fad.

The team announced Tuesday it has agreed to a three-year partnership with Fitbit, a health and sleep monitoring device.

The Fitbit logo will appear on Timberwolves and Iowa Wolves jerseys next season.

The jersey patch will be unveiled alongside the new uniforms for the team this summer.

The team will wear the jerseys for the first time during two exhibition games against the Golden State Warriors in October as part of the 2017 NBA Global Games in China.

The Timberwolves are now one of eight teams to sign a jersey sponsor for this season.