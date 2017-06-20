Touchmark at All Saints Expands Memory Care Unit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s never easy placing a loved one in a retirement or a nursing home especially if they have Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

However, one local facility is hoping to ease the minds of loved ones with a new memory care unit that focuses on having the facility feel like home.

You wouldn’t know from the paintings hanging on the wall that Darlene Jibben has Alzheimer’s.

Despite being diagnosed six years ago, Darlene still has her talent, but this disease was something Darlene saw coming.

“And she saw what happened with her mom. She knew it was going to occur and she knew it was coming,” says Darlene’s daughter Michelle Olivier.

Darlene’s mother was diagnosed with dementia. Her daughter Michelle Olivier says when her mother was diagnosed, she took care of her but eventually she had to look for a retirement home.

“There are a couple of facilities that offered some day assistance with her care when I would be at work, but as far as evening and weekends, there was nothing available,” says Olivier.

That was until they found Touchmark at All Saints. For almost 2 years now, Darlene has been living in the retirement home and just recently, she moved into the facility’s new memory care unit.

Michelle says it wasn’t easy coming to the decision, but she’s happy with the choice.

“It’s hard to take them out of their forever home, but she’s actually adjusted quite well, this is her second family,” says Olivier.

That’s what Michelle says she loves about the place; the residents are more than just a client.

“They truly are more like family; it’s not just a resident in a facility. They treat them like family, act like family, it’s a very homey feeling around here,” says Olivier.

Officials with the retirement home say when they were working on the expansion of the memory care unit: their main focus was making it feel like home.

“It needs to feel like a home environment, in order for us to do that for our residents. So our care providers are specifically trained in our best friends approach and that allows us to be a best friend to our residents,” says Touchmark at All Saints Executive Director Amanda Snoozy.

With a smile on Darlene’s face, Michelle says she knows she has found the right place for her mother.

“For everything she did for me growing up, she’s my mom and I love her. I would do it all for her again,” says Olivier.

Touchmark at All Saints says they currently have 16 rooms filled and are looking to fill 16 more.

They are also finishing up the fitness and wellness part of their project, along with an independent home which will house 60 residents. Both of those projects are set to open July 20th.