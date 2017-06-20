United Way’s “Kidstop” Program Aims To Prevent The “Summer Slide”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The “summer slide” is a growing concern for parents across the Sioux Empire, but we caught up with a group today that’s helping kids maintain the skills they learn all school year throughout the summer months.

Kidstop, supported by the United Way, is a free after school summer program for low-income kids. The program includes lunch and snacks, structured reading and field trips.

Today students stopped by the Outdoor Campus playing on all the outdoor equipment. Right now there are 25 kids in the program from Lowell and Hawthorn Elementary.

“Their hand writing slides off over the summer or they just aren’t reading the same level as they were when school got off in Spring, so through programming like this that United Way helps provide, we make sure kids are maintaining where they are at in their learning level,” said Adrienne Mckeown, a United Way community impact volunteer.

United Way has been funding the Kidstop program since 2005.