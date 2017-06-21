$1 Million Cash Bond In Slaying Of Retired Teacher

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a man accused of escaping from custody in South Dakota and killing a retired teacher in Rapid City.

Andrew Eastman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Larry Mintzlaff. Authorities say Eastman escaped from an inmate job site in Rapid City on June 2 using a city-owned pickup, then went over to Mintzlaff’s house, where the man was found dead on June 6.

Eastman was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico June 9 and brought back to South Dakota Tuesday.

The Rapid City Journal says a magistrate judge in Pennington County granted prosecutors’ request for the $1 million bond Wednesday.

