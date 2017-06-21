9 People In Northern Black Hills Charged In Deadly Drug Ring

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Nine people in the northern Black Hills have been indicted on a total of 50 felony charges in the largest drug bust in the region in recent memory.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the drug ring reportedly distributed methamphetamine as well as a drug that’s similar to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug much more powerful than heroin.

The suspects named in the indictment are from Spearfish and Belle Fourche. All but one have been apprehended. They face charges ranging from drug counts to manslaughter in connection with the January overdose deaths of two Spearfish residents.

Lawrence County Chief Deputy Paul Hansen says some drugs were seized during arrests of the suspects, but he declined to release the amount.