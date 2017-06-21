Authorities Looking At Terrorism In MI Airport Stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A law enforcement official says the FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in the stabbing of an officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual wasn’t able to publicly discuss it says the investigation of the Wednesday morning assault at Bishop International Airport is in its early stages.

A second law enforcement official also speaking on condition of anonymity says authorities were investigating witness reports the suspect made during the incident, including saying “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw says one person is in custody and nobody else is believed to have been involved.

Shaw identified the officer who was stabbed is Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police. He says Neville’s condition also has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.