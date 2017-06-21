Canaries Drop Rubber Match To Saints

Sioux Falls' Bats Go Quiet After Eight Runs Tuesday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Canaries (14-18) lost to the St. Paul Saints (21-11), 4-1, Wednesday afternoon.

After the Saints blasted the birds Monday, 10-2, the Canaries hit right back Tuesday Night, winning 8-2.

In the rubber match, however, the Canaries could only manage five hits.

The Canaries will be back in action Friday night at The Birdcage for a weekend series against the Salina Stockade.

First pitch is at 7:05 P.M.