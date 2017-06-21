Ella Reid Kicks Off Midwest Tour In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Texas-based singer and songwriter, Ella Reid is bringing her Americana-style music to the Midwest with tour stops in Sioux Falls, Stillwater and Minneapolis.

Reid will be performing at McNally’s Irish Pub in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

When Reid isn’t on tour, she’s busy writing and recording her next album. She grew up in Stillwater, Minnesota and currently lives in Austin, Texas. Reid says she’s excited to visit her hometown for the first time in two years during this tour.

Reid attended the Frank Brown Songwriters Festival for two years in Orange Beach, Alabama and won first place for the Nashville Songwriter’s Association. Reid says she was inspired to start songwriting by The Indigo Girls. She learned to play guitar during her senior year of high school and says she never looked back.

Her album Drive can be purchased on iTunes here.

Reid also works with the Profiles of Hope campaign to raise positive awareness about those who have experienced sexual assault. Half of her online download proceeds go toward Profiles of Hope.

To see Ella Reid perform her single “Hello To The Good Times,” watch the video above.