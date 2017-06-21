Forbes: Sanford Richest In South Dakota

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Forbes magazine has listed the richest person in every state. In South Dakota, T. Denny Sanford tops the list with a net worth of $2.1 billion.

The man who made his money in the banking and credit card industries is wealthier than last year. Forbes 400 list in 2016 listed Sanford’s worth at $1.8 billion.

Sanford isn’t alone in seeing his fortune increase. Thirty-six of the 52 people on the list are worth more than last year. Bill Gates is the richest person on the list with a worth of nearly $89 billion. He also gained the most since last year adding nearly $13 billion to his portfolio this year.

