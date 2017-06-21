Grove, Nilsen Earn Top Summit League Honors

Pole Vaulters Sweep Men's and Women's Outdoor Field Athlete Of The Year

ELMHURST, IL — University of South Dakota pole vaulters Emily Grove and Chris Nilsen were named the 2017 Women’s and Men’s Outdoor Field Athletes of the Year Wednesday.

The award is based on a vote by the league’s head coaches.

For Grove, this is the second straight year she has received the honor and it’s the third time the senior has won the award.

This spring, she became the ninth collegiate woman to break the 15-foot barrier after vaulting a lifetime best 15 feet, one inch.

She also won her second straight Summit League Championship in pole vaulting with a clearance of 13 feet, 7 and three-quarter inches.

Grove has six All-America awards, which is the most of any USD Coyote at the Division One level.

For the freshman Nilsen, this honor helps him sweep both the Indoor and Outdoor Field Athlete of the year awards.

Nilsen posted the highest finish by a USD Coyote at the NCAA D1 Outdoor Championship with spring when he placed third (17-10.5).

The Summit League Champion also boasted the top mark in the NCAA this year with a clearance of 18 feet, nine and half inches.

Nilsen’s 18 feet, nine and half inches puts him ninth overall in the world.

Groves 15 feet, one inch has her tied for 16th in the world.