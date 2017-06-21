Gold Get Blasted By Merchants

Carroll Puts Up 17 Runs In Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls GOLD (3-4) lost to the Carroll Merchants, 17-2, Wednesday evening at Karras Park.

The Merchants took a 2-0 lead right out of the gate.

Sioux Falls was able to climb back into the game, tying it up at two in the third inning.

In the fifth inning, however, the Merchants broke the game open with eight runs scored.

The GOLD return to action Thursday night against the Albert Lea Lakers on the road.

First pitch is at 7:05 P.M.