In Iowa, Trump Ready To Rally Base, Celebrate GOP Resilience

Adel Toay
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is heading to the Midwest in search of his supporters’ warm embrace – and to celebrate a Republican congressional victory in an election viewed as an early referendum on his presidency.

Trump began his day by reveling in Karen Handel’s victory in a special election in a House district in suburban Atlanta.

And he’s set to visit Iowa in the evening – touring a community college agriculture program and holding a campaign-style rally.

Trump is no stranger to victory laps.

He seems poised to turn his Iowa trip into a celebration of his resilience despite the cloud of investigations that has enveloped his administration and sent his poll numbers tumbling.

