Inside Sioux Falls’ Newest Food Truck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Since March, The Lunchbox food truck has been serving up specials like their rodeo burger and Asian noodle bowl to hungry people across the Sioux Empire.

Owner Glen Drew says starting a food truck has always been a goal of his and he didn’t want to wait until retirement to do it. He says he has a new menu each week with about four different items.

Glen says he likes to experiment with different cuisines. To see him make his chilled Asian noodle bowl, watch the video above.

To follow where The Lunchbox will be next, click here.