Murder Defendant Seeks To Have Case Moved To Juvenile Court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a Rapid City convenience store clerk to death during a January robbery wants to be tried as a juvenile rather than an adult.

Carlos Quevedo of Rapid City is charged as an adult with alternate counts of first- and second-degree murder, and he also faces a first-degree robbery charge. Nineteen-year-old Cody Grady is also charged in the death of 45-year-old Kasie Lord.

Quevedo’s defense attorney, Randy Connelly, has asked the court for a meeting to determine if Quevedo’s case can be moved to juvenile court.

Authorities say Lord was killed as she followed Quevedo and Grady outside while they attempted to steal some beer.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Grady running off with items from the store as Quevedo stabbed Lord more than 38 times.