Mutual Aid Agreement Still in Question Between MED-Star & Paramedics Plus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Tensions continue between two ambulance services, Paramedics Plus and Brandon-based MED-Star.

The topic of discussion: a mutual aid agreement.

Both services say they are willing to help each other in times of emergency, but as of right now, there is no written agreement.

MED-Star says every time paramedics plus has called them, they respond, but at times their calls have been canceled while they were on the way and they say that is messing with patient care.

“All we are asking is that we do the right thing and we call the closest provider. No matter where they are at, to back each other up, that’s it, it’s just that simple,” says CEO of MED-Star Jay Masur.

MED-Star also says in order to eliminate wait times, Paramedics Plus either has to add more ambulances or allow them to help with the number of calls they receive, and they believe a mutual aid agreement can help.

“If you can’t do that, then you utilize mutual aid, the way it is supposed to be used and you give up some of those calls,” says Masur.

In a statement Paramedics Plus Chief Operating Officer Michael Bureau said:

“Paramedics Plus continues to patiently await MED-Star’s interest to resume communications and looks forward to an opportunity for good faith negotiations in the future”

Officials with MED-Star say they hope to sit down with Paramedics Plus, the City of Sioux Falls, along with the Health Department to come to an agreement.

Paramedics Plus is required, through the city of Sioux Falls, to have one mutual aid agreement with another ambulance service.

They currently have two, one with Humboldt and Dell Rapids.