Pawn America Announces Closing Of Sioux Falls Store, Part Of Reorganization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Pawn America announced today it will close its South Dakota located at 3514 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. store by the end of July as part of the company’s reorganization. The store’s retail operations will end by June 25 while their loan operations will operate with limited hours in July

“South Dakotans have been great customers and the state has been an important market for us making the decision to close this store very difficult,” said Brad Rixmann, President. “As we confront challenges facing some of our retail locations, it was simply too difficult to properly manage a store so far from our corporate office in Minnesota.”

Pawn America is the largest pawnbroker in the upper Midwest. On April 12, 2017 the company filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to facilitate the financial and operational restructuring.