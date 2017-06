Police: Guns Stolen From Unlocked Home In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux falls police are investigating two burglaries on the city’s Southwest side that may be related.

Police say it happened sometime between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon near 7 Oaks Drive and Copper Ridge Road. Police say 5 long guns and 1 handgun were taken from an unlocked home.

A report of a stolen purse from an unlocked garage on that same block was also made yesterday.

Police have no suspects at this time.