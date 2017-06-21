SF Man Competing On American Ninja Warrior

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Competition has been part of Jason Steinberg’s life for as long as he can remember.

“I ran track all through high school and then I also went to USD and competed as a decathlete, which is someone who competes in 10 different events from running and jumping and throwing events,” says Jason.

After graduation, Jason switched gears to being a personal trainer, but felt something was missing.

“I wasn’t competing anymore and I wanted something to compete in,” he explains. “People would always tell me ‘hey you should be on American ninja warrior’ and I didn’t know what that was.”

It didn’t take long for the athlete to figure out the show was going to be his next endurance test.

“I looked into it and I found out that there was a gym in Minnesota that had a local competition, and tried it out and fell in love with it,” says Jason.

Jason applied to be on the show in 2016.

“I got two phone calls, but I didn’t quite make it,” he says. “So from then on, I trained an entire calendar year before I re-applied.”

This isn’t the typical lunges and squats training, though.

“It’s a lot of upper body strength and endurance,” says Jason. “You know through pull ups, through monkey bars like balls, bananas holds, that type of thing.”

Flash forward to March, Jason got the call that he’ll be a contestant on this season of American Ninja Warrior.

“It was amazing to get that call,” he says. “You’re waiting from January until they call you, months later. You’re answering every telemarketer that calls because you don’t know when they’re calling or what number that is.”

In April, Jason flew to Kansas City to compete.

While he can’t release how he did in the competition, he can say how he felt during it; nervous.

“My check in time wasn’t until 11 p.m.,” says Jason. “I didn’t run until 4:50 in the morning, so I think that’s where the anxiety came in, I was just waiting and waiting for when I am going to go.”

Like any athlete though, Jason says he quickly shook the nerves.

“I was pumped up and ready to go,” says Jason. “But it was quiet the experience.”

Now, Jason has a new form of anxiety waiting for another week and a half before his run airs.

“You go there and you don’t know what the course is, you don’t know when you’re going to run and now that you’re waiting for the episode, you don’t know what they’re going to show,” he explains.

But it’s anxiety he gladly welcomes, and one he plans to feel again.

“I’ll keep applying as long as I can,” says Jason. “I plan to do it again next year, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Jason’s run will air on July 3.

He’ll be hosting a watch party that Monday night in Sioux Falls.

We’ll have a crew there to see how the athlete feels after seeing his debut on network television.