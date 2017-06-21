Sioux Falls Woman’s Car Window Shot Out While Driving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -A Sioux Falls woman says her car window was shot out while she was driving on 57th Street last night.

The incident happened near the intersection of 57th and Sertoma Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The shot is believed to come from a BB gun or a pellet gun which shattered the passenger side window.

The woman was unharmed and says she did not see where the shot came from.

Office Sam Clemens say they do not have any suspects, as these types of vandalism cases are often difficult to investigate.

“Unless we have somebody that saw something its rather difficult to track down. There’s not a lot of physical evidence that’s involved with this so from the investigative standpoint we really kinda rely on tips and if someone see something that’s what really kinda spurs the investigation on,” said Clemens.

Clemens say they usually see cases of windows of parked cars being shot out, but its rare that shots are fired at occupied vehicles.