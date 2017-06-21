Storm Prepare For Another Title Run

Sioux Falls Facing Iowa Barnstormers For Third Time In Conference Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One week ago, the Sioux Falls storm stared down the Iowa Barnstormers with a playoff appearance in doubt.

Now, they stare down the Iowa Barnstormers in the United Conference Championship.

The Storm will face the Barnstormers for the third time this season after Sioux Falls swept the regular season match-ups.

This will be the seventh consecutive appearance in the United Conference championship game for the Storm.

Despite the consistent dominance, veterans like quarterback Lorenzo Brown and linebacker Tyler Knight see new faces on their own squad entering the playoffs.

“We have a lot of new guys, you know, with the veterans rules and the turnover of the roster. Lot of guys that haven’t been in a playoffs atmosphere, haven’t been to the playoffs so I think it’s up to us veterans to come in and make sure, you know, everybody understands this is just another game and to do the little things right,” said Knight.

“Some of us are familiar with it, some of the faces arent. But this is what we put in all the hard work for this season, going through the grind of a 16 game regular season and it’s for this moment right here,” said Brown.

The Storm will host the conference championship game at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.