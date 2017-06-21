Tea Approves $15M Bond To Build New Elementary School

TEA, S.D. – The Tea School District is relieved today after the community voted 70 percent in favor of a $15M bond last night.

The bond will pay for a new 28-room elementary school on the south side of town.

Superintendent Jennifer Lowery says the district is bottom heavy, meaning there are more elementary kids enrolling, and not enough classroom space to fill them.

Each year, the Tea School District grows by 100 kids. The new facility will allow 5th graders, who had to move into the middle school due to space, to be housed back in one of the three elementary schools.

“This district does carry a high bond levee, and we are very aware and conscious of that, and sincerely appreciate all patrons, not only those who have children, but investing in not only our community but our children,” said Lowery.

Because of the bond, taxes will go up $65 per $100,000 evaluation each year.

So since an average home in Tea costs about $200,000, residents will be paying $130 more a year in taxes.

The district will go out for bids this winter and begin building after that.