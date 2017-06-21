Woman Sentenced For Stealing Nursing Home Residents’ Drugs

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Fort Pierre woman accused of stealing prescription pain pills from residents of a nursing home in Pierre has been sentenced to four years of probation.

Twenty-four-year-old Tori Rilling reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in April under which she pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obtaining drugs through misrepresentation. Other drug and fraud charges were dismissed.

KCCR radio reports that Rilling was recently sentenced to probation and restitution.