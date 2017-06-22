ACLU of Minnesota Calls for Investigation into Worthington Traffic Stop

Video called "A textbook example of excessive force by the police"

WORTHINGTON, M.N.- A video depicting two Worthington officers during a traffic stop last summer is going viral.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says one of the officer’s actions during that traffic stop need to be investigated.

“This video that we released today is really a textbook example of excessive force by the police. It’s not just an arrest, but it’s a beating of a young man,” said John Gordon, Interim Legal Director for the ACLU of Minnesota.

The video, captured from the dashcam of a law enforcement vehicle, has been called “disturbing.”

It shows a violent traffic stop in Worthington on July 28th of last year.

The ACLU received the video from the man being pulled out of the SUV, 21-year-old Minnesota resident Anthony Promvongsa.

The officer throwing the punches is Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force Agent Joe Joswiak.

The ACLU is publicly releasing the footage and calling for an investigation of Agent Joswiak’s behavior. (link: https://www.aclu-mn.org/en/press-releases/video-worthington-shows-officer-using-excessive-force-against-young-man)

“This is really a question of exposing and bringing to light practices that are very harmful very threatening and fear producing in our lawed communities,” said Gordon.

The criminal complaint filed by police back in 2016 alleges Promvongsa was tailgating an off-duty officer before the traffic stop.

He’s been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, which police say is his vehicle, plus fleeing, marijuana possession and driving with a revoked license.

The Worthington Police Department released a statement shortly after the video’s release, stating, “because the criminal case is now awaiting a jury trial date, the agencies feel it is inappropriate to comment further.”

They did however note that the video, “viewed in a vacuum, shows only a short segment of the incident that is the basis of the criminal charges.”

The ACLU’S response to that is the video shows all that it needs to.

“This officer took it upon himself to punish this young man that’s not what he’s supposed to be doing, and that is captured on the video there’s nothing else that you need to know,” said Gordon.

Worthington law enforcement asks that the media and public remains patient as the case proceeds.

Promvongsa’s trial date in Nobles County has not been set yet.

He has hired his own criminal defense attorney.

The full and edited version of the video can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p31ave8glb54wmh/AABnmrq5pXTC_4TRfelHH0foa?dl=0

The full release from Worthington Law enforcement is provided below:



“The July 28, 2016 video released by ACLU is one piece of evidence in a pending criminal case. Release and discussion of evidence in pending criminal cases is limited by the data practices law and criminal court procedural rules. The video, viewed in a vacuum, shows only a short segment of the incident that is the basis of the criminal charges.

The charges in this case include two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (a motor vehicle), one count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and driving after revocation. Further details available to the public are included in the criminal complaint in this case, which is Nobles County Court File 53-CR-16-683.

Because the case is now awaiting a jury trial date, the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force, Worthington Police Department, and the Nobles County Attorney’s office feel it is inappropriate to comment further.

Our agencies ask that the media and the public remain patient as the criminal case progresses accordingly.”