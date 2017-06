Authorities ID Spearfish Man Killed In Dump Truck Crash

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Spearfish man who died after a dump truck crash in western South Dakota’s Lawrence County.

The Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Alan Campbell lost control of the truck Monday morning on a curve on a rural road about 3 miles west of Spearfish.

The truck collided with several trees and rolled, and Campbell later died from his injuries. He was alone in the truck.