Big Stone City Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Monday Crash

WILMOT, S.D. (AP) – A Big Stone City man hurt in a vehicle crash Monday has died of his injuries.

The Highway Patrol says 77-year-old Roland Karels lost control of his vehicle on state Highway 123 Monday afternoon and it overturned south of Wilmot.

Karels was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Wednesday.