California Bans State-Funded Travel To South Dakota

California is now banning state-funded and state-sponsored travel to South Dakota because of what officials there call a discriminatory law.

Back in March, South Dakota passed a law aimed at protecting faith-based organizations that refuse to place children with gay couples. The City of San Francisco banned travel to South Dakota later that month. Governor Dennis Daugaard said back in the spring that the law’s effect has been blown out of proportion. He says the state funds its contracts with federal dollars, which prohibits discrimination.