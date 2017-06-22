Castlewood Cleaning Up After Thursday Storms: No Travel Advised in Town

Photo Courtesy: Hamlin County Sheriff's Office

Castlewood, S.D. – The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Castlewood Fire Department and Castlewood Ambulance are working on cleaning up storm damage caused by a thunderstorm this morning. This storm moved across the northern half of Hamlin County and brought widespread damage from Thomas to Castlewood. Power lines were reported down near Kones Korner and within the City of Castlewood. Authorities say power was out until around 7:00 Thursday morning.

Several trees and buildings were damaged in the area. The Castlewood Assisted Living was evacuated due to major damage on the north end of the building



No travel advised in the Castlewood as some city streets are blocked from large trees and power lines.