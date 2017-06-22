Contract Awarded For Lewis And Clark Pipeline Project

TEA, S.D. (AP) – The organization responsible for a system that delivers water to towns and rural water systems in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota has awarded a contract to construct a pipeline.

The Lewis and Clark Regional Water System board of directors said Thursday that a roughly $2.2 million contract has been awarded to Winter Brothers Underground, of Sioux Falls, to construct the 3.8-mile MCWC-East service line along Six Mile Road in southeastern Sioux Falls.

After the pipeline and a meter building are completed, the infrastructure will provide a third and last connection for Minnehaha Community Water Corporation. Nearly $2.7 million had originally been budgeted for the work.