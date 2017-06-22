FTC, ND Attorney General Contest Sanford, Mid Dakota Clinic Merger

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The Federal Trade Commission and North Dakota Attorney General are trying to block Sanford Health’s proposed merger with Mid Dakota Clinic.

The two agencies jointly filed a complaint in U.S. District Court alleging the deal would violate antitrust law by significantly reducing competition in Bismarck-Mandan.

The regulators are seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the deal until the matter can go to trial.

The two providers told The Bismarck Tribune that the actions are “extremely frustrating” and said they used national, legal and economic experts to evaluate the partnership.