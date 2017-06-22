Governor Proclaims Day For Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries

Ahtra Elnashar
veterans
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed there will be a “Post-Traumatic Stress Injury Awareness Day” this month.

The Republican governor says that Tuesday will be a day to think about the treatment, symptoms and causes of post-traumatic stress injuries.

Larry Zimmerman is secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. Zimmerman says everyone should help raise awareness about post-traumatic stress injuries.

He says that people working together can make a difference.

