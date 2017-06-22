Investigation Of Leak Could Cost University Of Minnesota

Adel Toay
Share This:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The investigation into a leak of confidential information about allegations of sexual harassment by a University of Minnesota athletic department employee could become costly.

Documents released to The Associated Press as part of a public records request show Stroz Friedberg LLC has been hired to investigate last month’s leak of information to KSTP-TV. One document shows two managing directors who will likely be involved charge $860 an hour.

Another document shows an outside attorney representing the university will limit fees to no more than $475 an hour.

University regents launched the investigation last month after KSTP reported that a regent provided the station with information about the sexual harassment allegation.

The investigation into the leak is ongoing. There’s no update on how much has been spent so far.

You Might Also Like