Investigation Of Leak Could Cost University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The investigation into a leak of confidential information about allegations of sexual harassment by a University of Minnesota athletic department employee could become costly.

Documents released to The Associated Press as part of a public records request show Stroz Friedberg LLC has been hired to investigate last month’s leak of information to KSTP-TV. One document shows two managing directors who will likely be involved charge $860 an hour.

Another document shows an outside attorney representing the university will limit fees to no more than $475 an hour.

University regents launched the investigation last month after KSTP reported that a regent provided the station with information about the sexual harassment allegation.

The investigation into the leak is ongoing. There’s no update on how much has been spent so far.