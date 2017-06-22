Kyle Man Sentenced To Time Served In Child Death Case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Kyle man who admitted failing to report that his wife had been physically abusing a child who later died will not see further jail time.

Forty-four-year-old Mitchell Wisecarver was sentenced Wednesday to time already served behind bars – about 1 ½ years. He’ll be on supervised release for a year.

Forty-three-year-old Lori Wisecarver in February admitted killing the 2-year-old boy she was raising. She’ll be sentenced in September for second-degree murder.

Jayden Locke died from injuries in February 2015, a few months after the couple took custody of him.