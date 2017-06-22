Miller A Mentor In Denver

Mitchell Native Plans On Playing In 18th NBA Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In these parts on NBA Draft night it’s hard not to think back to 17 years ago when Mitchell native Mike Miller went 5th overall in the 2000 NBA Draft.

Now he’s gone from the young kid nicknamed “skinny” to the old man on the young Denver Nuggets.

Miller just completed his 17th NBA season. He didn’t see as much playing time, getting in only 20 games, but still shot 40 percent from three point land. Mike has shifted into more of a mentor role on a Nuggets team that just missed the playoffs with one of the NBA’s youngest roster.

“We have probably the youngest, if not the youngest roster top two or three for sure, and there’s a new kid every time. And they don’t understand, like, listen, I was blind when I walked in, the same way they’re in. You know, knowing how to relate to those guys and understand that there’s a lot of small hurdles in a long race, and the quicker they put their egos aside, the longer they’re going to last.” Miller says.

Miller has one year left on his deal with Denver and says he does indeed plan on returning for his 18th season.