REPORT-IUPUI Mulling Move From Summit To Horizon League

USD & SDSU Could Lose League Rival As Early As Next Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — If a report from the Indianapolis Star is accurate, South Dakota and South Dakota State could be losing an opponent in the Summit League as early as next year.

According to that paper, IUPUI has been extended an offer to join the Horizon League. They would be the replacement for Valparaiso who left for the Missouri Valley. IUPUI reportedly has not accepted yet as negotiations are ongoing, included in which is whether they would join the Horizon League next season or in 2018-19.

The Jaguars have been a part of the Summit League since 1998. If they leave next year it leaves the Summit with 8 teams including SDSU and USD though the league will add the University of North Dakota in 2018.

To read the Star’s report, click HERE .