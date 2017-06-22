Residents Begin Clean-Up After Severe Storms

Strong Winds And Hail Hit Communities In Northeast South Dakota

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. — Around 3:30 Thursday morning, a severe thunderstorm charged through the Northeast part of South Dakota.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and half dollar sized hail barreled through Castlewood.

Once the storms passed, crews immediately began assessing the damage.

Several building sustained major damage from the winds and hail.

One of those buildings was the Castlewood Assisted Living facility.

On the north side of the building, the windows are completely blown out and the siding is gone.

Nine residents lived inside the facility and were evacuated to the community center in town.

Nurse Karen Hamill said only two residents suffered minor injuries.

“Couple of little cuts, a couple of bruises but nobody had to go to the hospital, nobody even had to see the doctor. Everyone is safe, we’re finding places for them that are a little more intact than our back rooms while we try and clean up and put the building back together,” said Hamill.

Administrator Karen Kannas said quick thinking by the night shift aide got residents up and moving as the storm moved in.

“They all went into their bathrooms, safe and sound, they learned what they were taught and that’s the best thing I could hope for,” said Kannas.

Ken Mack has lived in Castlewood for nearly fifty years.

He said he felt his bed shake.

“This is the worst one I’ve ever been through,” said Mack

This landscaper’s yard was destroyed but he said he’s fortunate it’s just material damage.

“I just thought Hell broke loose. The devastation of the rain and the hail…I thought we were going to be gone,” said Mack.

For resident Hannah McInville, her car had a close call.

“A whole tree came down, right by my car. Then I had half a tree over my car,” said McInville.

Echoing the same thoughts as her neighbors, McInville said the clean-up is a breath of fresh air compared to its alternative.

“It was unbelievable, pretty much. It could’ve been a lot worse and I’m glad it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been,” said McInville.

For the remainder of the day, Mayor Paul Friske said the main concern is making the city safe.

“Get the trees and stuff off the power lines and alleys and make the roads safe to be driven down. All the minor damage, broken windows and stuff, can all be fixed later,” said Friske.

A common theme from citizens is their appreciation for how quickly city officials and first responders sprang into action.

Friske said that’s more of a sign of the community’s character.

“We have a bunch of great community people that just step up and start doing what they’ve got to do and clean up and no questions asked. We live in a great community,” said Friske

Friske said they expect the majority of clean-up to be completed by the end of the day Thursday.