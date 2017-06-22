Senator Thune Releases Statement On Health Care Bill Discussion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Senator John Thune commented on the GOP health care bill this afternoon. He cites higher premiums and deductibles as reasons to move quickly on this legislation.

Thune says a tax credit included in the bill will also help low-income families, specifically seniors.

“The draft health care bill today will help stabilize markets that are already collapsing, improve the affordability of health care, preserve access to care for those with pre-existing conditions, and sustain medicaid while also insuring that those who rely on the program do not have the rug pulled out from under them,” said Thune.