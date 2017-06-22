Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether Rules Out A Run For Congress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether says he will not seek the U.S. House seat being vacated by Kristi Noem.

Huether’s second term as mayor ends next May, and there had been some speculation that he might make a run for Congress. He announced Wednesday that he will not do so, despite encouragement “from folks all across the great state of South Dakota.”

Huether did not say what his plans are after he leaves the mayor’s office.

The one-time Democrat announced earlier this year that he was changing his affiliation to independent.

Noem plans to run for governor next year.