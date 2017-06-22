Squealer’s Smoke Shack Introduces New Menu

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Family-owned Squealer’s Smoke Shack is rolling out a new menu for summer at their barbecue restaurant in Tea.

The new menu includes specials that were frequently requested by customers, like their “Angry Boss” sandwich and Grandma’s Mac and Cheese. To see the full new menu, click here.

Andrea Kuiper and her husband started Squealer’s with a food truck in 2014, which they still use today in addition to their restaurant on East 1st Street in Tea. With their four daughters, Kuiper says running the restaurant is a family affair. She says their 7-year-old and 3-year-old especially like helping out their staff.

“Our 3-year-old loves to prep ribs for the smoker. She makes a big mess but it’s okay.” Kuiper says.

Kuiper says all of their meat, like their pulled pork and brisket, is smoked for over 12 hours to give it a better flavor.

All of the sides are family recipes made from scratch, like their coleslaw and baked beans.

The Squealer’s food truck will be in Lennox for the 4th of July. They will also be at the Strawbale Winery Folk Off and Rib Challenge on Saturday, July 29.

To keep up with Squealer’s Smoke Shack’s menu specials and to see where their food truck will be next, click here.