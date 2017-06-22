Storyland Children’s Theatre Underway For Summer Entertainment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Storyland Children’s Theatre has been a staple in Sioux Falls for more than 25 years. The free shows are underway for the summer bringing entertainment to people of all ages.

They take place at McKennan Park on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays during the summer months with an extra show every Tuesday night at 7:00.

Today’s performance was “The Tale of Sleeping Beauty”, next week’s show is “A Mother Goose Comedy.”

For a complete schedule go here: Storyland Theatre Schedule