Trump’s Putdown Of Wind Energy Whips Up A Backlash In Iowa

Adel Toay
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – President Trump’s putdown of wind energy at his Iowa rally was denounced Thursday across the state, which has been a national leader in wind generation.

Trump was talking up his support for coal during his speech in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday when he said: “I don’t want to just hope the wind blows to light up your homes and your factories.” He added “as the birds fall to the ground,” a reference to birds killed by turbines.

The remark didn’t go over well across Iowa, where the rapid growth of the state’s wind energy industry has been a bipartisan success story.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy McGuire called it an “attack on Iowa’s economy.” Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley reiterated his vow to oppose any Trump efforts to pass anti-wind policies.

