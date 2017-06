4-Year-Old Hospitalized After 3-Story Fall In Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A 4-year-old child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after falling from a third-story apartment window in Aberdeen.

The American News reports that police responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing and few details have been released, including who else was in the apartment at the time.

Police Capt. Eric Duven says the extent of the child’s injuries isn’t known.